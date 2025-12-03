PSTA approves Hubbard’s Marina as ferry operator to connect Tampa and St. Pete

The Brief A ferry connecting Tampa and St. Pete is set to sail by the spring or summer of 2026 after the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s board unanimously approved Hubbard’s Marina as the operator. It was formerly known as the Cross Bay Ferry, but it was shut down in April over a contract issue. Wednesday’s approval will lock Hubbard’s Marina into a five-year operating contract with the option to extend the agreement for another five years.



The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s board has unanimously approved Hubbard’s Marina as the operator of the revamped, year-round ferry that will sail between Tampa and St. Pete.

The backstory:

It was formerly known as the Cross Bay Ferry, but it was shut down in April over a contract issue. Wednesday’s approval will lock Hubbard’s Marina into a five-year operating contract with the option to extend the agreement for another five years.

What they're saying:

Deborah Figgs-Sanders, a PSTA Board Chair and a St. Petersburg City Councilwoman, says the decision to pick Hubbard’s was based on their history in the area.

"Hubbard’s Marina brings decades of maritime expertise and a deep understanding of our local waterways. Their partnership is essential to creating a service that is built to last and one that the region can be proud of."

The boats have not been purchased yet but the PSTA plans to use close to $5 million in federal money to cover the costs.

The decision to buy a ferry vessel in the San Francisco area has been approved by the board of directors, pending tests and approvals.

This vessel has a max capacity of 250 people, while the previous Cross Bay Ferry could only hold 149 people.

Hubbard’s Marina established a company, Tampa Bay Sea Taxi, Inc., to operate the ferry and oversee its management, staffing, safety, and daily operations.

"To do this right, each step will take time. We’re designing a new service that’s sustainable, not restarting an old one that struggled to pay its bills," Figgs-Sanders said. "PSTA has already identified significant savings over the previous Cross-Bay Ferry by using federal grant dollars to purchase one or more vessels and contracting with a local company to operate the service, instead of an out-of-state firm with crew members who traveled to Tampa Bay and stayed in hotels."

The plan is still to dock the ferry near the Vinoy in St. Pete while a long-term dock is built behind the Museum of History. The dock in Tampa will still sit at the Tampa Convention Center.

What's next:

The goal is to set sail by the spring or the summer.

