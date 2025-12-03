PSTA approves Hubbard’s Marina as ferry operator to connect Tampa and St. Pete
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s board has unanimously approved Hubbard’s Marina as the operator of the revamped, year-round ferry that will sail between Tampa and St. Pete.
The backstory:
It was formerly known as the Cross Bay Ferry, but it was shut down in April over a contract issue. Wednesday’s approval will lock Hubbard’s Marina into a five-year operating contract with the option to extend the agreement for another five years.
What they're saying:
Deborah Figgs-Sanders, a PSTA Board Chair and a St. Petersburg City Councilwoman, says the decision to pick Hubbard’s was based on their history in the area.
"Hubbard’s Marina brings decades of maritime expertise and a deep understanding of our local waterways. Their partnership is essential to creating a service that is built to last and one that the region can be proud of."
The boats have not been purchased yet but the PSTA plans to use close to $5 million in federal money to cover the costs.
The decision to buy a ferry vessel in the San Francisco area has been approved by the board of directors, pending tests and approvals.
This vessel has a max capacity of 250 people, while the previous Cross Bay Ferry could only hold 149 people.
Hubbard’s Marina established a company, Tampa Bay Sea Taxi, Inc., to operate the ferry and oversee its management, staffing, safety, and daily operations.
"To do this right, each step will take time. We’re designing a new service that’s sustainable, not restarting an old one that struggled to pay its bills," Figgs-Sanders said. "PSTA has already identified significant savings over the previous Cross-Bay Ferry by using federal grant dollars to purchase one or more vessels and contracting with a local company to operate the service, instead of an out-of-state firm with crew members who traveled to Tampa Bay and stayed in hotels."
The plan is still to dock the ferry near the Vinoy in St. Pete while a long-term dock is built behind the Museum of History. The dock in Tampa will still sit at the Tampa Convention Center.
What's next:
The goal is to set sail by the spring or the summer.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and previous FOX 13 reports.