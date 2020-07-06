PSTA bus operator is the fifth public-facing employee to test positive for COVID-19

article

A bus operator with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has tested positive for the coronavirus.

PSTA officials said they learned of the positive test over the weekend. They said they do not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, saying the employee was socially distant from passengers. However, they said if anyone is experiencing symptoms, they should seek medical advice.

This is the fifth public-facing employee with PSTA to test positive for the novel virus. Officials said the operator is being treated.

The bus operator last reported to work June 26 and drove Route 14 from June 23 to June 25.

Face coverings is required for all who ride a PSTA bus, and require riders to use it for essential travel only. This includes work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations.

