Publix ice cream recall: Here’s what to know

What we know:

The Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream half-gallon container has a sell-by date of "June 19, 2026 A" and may contain Publix Rich & Creamy French Vanilla Ice Cream with a mismatched French Vanilla container lid.

The ice cream was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida, except for stores in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa and Sarasota. Publix locations in Virginia and North Carolina are not impacted by this voluntary recall.

What they're saying:

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves," said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. "To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com."