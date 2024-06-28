Publix ice cream truck rolling into Tampa Bay area this weekend

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Publix announced earlier this month some new limited-edition ice cream flavors and a fun way they're bringing those flavors on the road.

Anyone clamoring for some Publix ice cream in the Tampa Bay area, ranging from Lemon Berry Bliss to Caramel Turtle Cheesecake, can get some from their ice cream truck rolling into our area this weekend.

The ice cream truck is traversing through the Southeast this summer and has three stops scheduled in the Tampa Bay area, starting Saturday.

Grab your favorite scoop at any of these three locations:

Lakeland

Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Common Ground Park

1000 E. Edgewood Dr.

Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf

615 Channelside Dr.

St. Pete, FL

Thursday, July 4, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. at St. Pete Pier

600 2nd Ave. NE

