Publix ice cream truck rolling into Tampa Bay area this weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - Publix announced earlier this month some new limited-edition ice cream flavors and a fun way they're bringing those flavors on the road.
Photo courtesy: Publix
Anyone clamoring for some Publix ice cream in the Tampa Bay area, ranging from Lemon Berry Bliss to Caramel Turtle Cheesecake, can get some from their ice cream truck rolling into our area this weekend.
READ: Publix announces limited-edition ice cream flavors, stops for ice cream truck
The ice cream truck is traversing through the Southeast this summer and has three stops scheduled in the Tampa Bay area, starting Saturday.
Grab your favorite scoop at any of these three locations:
Lakeland
- Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Common Ground Park
- 1000 E. Edgewood Dr.
Tampa, FL
- Sunday, June 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf
- 615 Channelside Dr.
St. Pete, FL
- Thursday, July 4, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. at St. Pete Pier
- 600 2nd Ave. NE
Click here to see a full list of Publix ice cream truck stops.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
Publix also announced eight limited-edition ice cream flavors its offering through August 30. For the full breakdown on those click here.