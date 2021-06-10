Orlando unites for Pulse 5 Year Remembrance Ceremony

The victims who were killed at a gay nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016 were honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance, and a street dance party.

The remembrances culminated with a ceremony Saturday evening on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died, and first responders were invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse Nightclub.

MORE NEWS: Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy exhibit honors the 49

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

President Joe Biden announced Saturday that he would designate the Pulse site as a national memorial. The memorial will be under the direction of the onePULSE Foundation.

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as "Latin Night" was being celebrated at the club.

Biden said in a statement that he has "stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose" and described the club as "hallowed ground."

MORE NEWS: ER doctor remembers frantic response to Pulse Nightclub mass shooting

Below are clips of the featured speakers:

FOX 35 will have a recap of the day's events during Good Day Orlando on Sunday morning.