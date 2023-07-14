Python with record-breaking 111 eggs removed from Everglades

article

A record-breaking python nest has been removed from the Florida Everglades.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, a contractor captured a large invasive Burmese python with a record nest of 111 eggs.

FWC says Burmese pythons negatively impact the Everglades ecosystem by preying upon and competing with native wildlife.

According to the organization, removing the python and the 111 unhatched eggs helps prevent future negative impacts to Florida’s native wildlife.

Anyone interested in removing Burmese pythons for cash can compete in the 2023 Florida Python Challenge, which takes place August 4-13. Click here to register.

For those not quite ready to compete, the FWC has formed the Python Patrol and offers virtual training every Thursday. No prior snake-handling experience is required to participate.

The FWC's Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors helps remove these invasive, nonnative snakes year-round.

Burmese pythons and other nonnative reptiles can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission, as well as on 32 commission-managed lands year-round, with no permits or hunting licenses needed.

