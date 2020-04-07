'Quaran-themed' dinners help family cope with staying home

article

Staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic is making many people get creative with time, and one Tarpon Springs family took nightly dinners to the next level during quarantine by dressing up in themes.

The Taylor family told FOX 13 that wife Danielle Taylor is on immunosuppressive medication, so they stayed at home early on when it became clear the effects of the pandemic would last awhile in Florida. Their first dinner started off as a black-tie affair.

“Somewhere along the way it was like, ‘Hey, what if we did this every night?” said Scott Taylor.

So the family decided to up their game, taking “quaran-themed” photos inside their Pinellas County home every night for the past two weeks.

“We have to be resourceful with the ridiculous things we’ve held on to from Halloweens past or just being creative,” said Scott, who added that his wife works as a graphic designer. “And having some Photoshop skills helps too.”

Scott, Danielle, and their daughter Ainsley collaborate on ideas. The Taylors said they use an app to keep a running list of potential themes.

“The more creative and kind of play-on-words and things. We’re really trying to see what we can come up with,” said Danielle.

It includes quirky stuff like a throwback to the 80s, characters from Harry Potter, and agents from Men in Black, to themes like monochromatic palettes and patriotic night.

“I love to dress up. I always have. I’ve always loved Halloween just for the dress up purpose,” said Ainsley, who added that she looks forward to the family dinners after she finishes e-learning at school.

And once their closets are raided, it’s time to strike a pose and get the photo ready to share on Facebook.

“Certain nights we don’t have to do too much to it. I have a template set up,” said Danielle.

The final look brings a smile to those who see it on their feed.

“That’s kind of been the most rewarding thing. It’s fun when you see people laughing and chiming in,” said Scott. “But some people have said, 'Hey, I look forward to seeing what your family is doing for the evening.'”

The photos are also a way for the Taylors to cope. Scott and Danielle usually work from home for their jobs, but they are also feeling the stress of the pandemic. So once it’s all over, they will have something positive to look back on.

“We’ve been talking about what we’re going to do with them. People have suggested making calendars, all these different things,” said Danielle.

They hope other families will join in on the “quaran-themed” dinner fun too.

The Taylors said they have about two more weeks’ worth of ideas -- and they’ve even received suggestions from family and friends. Since they are limited to what’s in their house, they are stretching their creative minds to come up with different ideas.

