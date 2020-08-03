Racial, economic divide evident in South St. Pete COVID-19 statistics

The number of COVID-19 cases is inching down in Pinellas County, but there’s still alarm, especially when you break it down by zip-code and look at minority communities.

“This is not new,” Dr. Katurah Jenkins-Hall, organizer of Mask Up! St. Pete told FOX 13. “This is something that happens to black and indigenous people of color.”

The numbers are worse in south Pinellas County, specifically South St. Pete, a predominantly Black community. Dr. Jenkins-Hall says that is a direct impact of racial inequality.

“Black people are more likely to be frontline, essential employees. Economic disparities only offer certain jobs,” she said. “Black people are likely to be in housing situations where there is crowding, overcrowding.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, racial and ethnic minority groups at are increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19 and the numbers nationwide back that up.

Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Infectious Disease Institute, noted that the hospitalization rate per 100,000 African Americans stands at 247, compared to 53 per 100,000 Caucasians.

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said the city is pouring resources into South St. Pete with the opening of a major testing center. Kriseman said the city is also working to get every single resident access to face coverings.

“Everyone who wants one can get one and [we are] making sure that the cost of getting one isn’t letting people be unprotected,” Kriseman said.

St. Pete has given away more than 100,000 masks.