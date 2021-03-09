Radio show for veterans, by a Bay Area veteran helps servicemembers cope

A Vietnam veteran is lifting up the spirits of soldiers with the power of music.

"Cup of Joe Radio" is a radio show for veterans, active-duty military, and their families. The show is 85% music and 15% veterans issues.

"We want Cup of Joe Radio to be a safe place for veterans to come to, to listen to music and interact as a veteran's family," said Mike Spotswood.

He and his wife, Irene started the gig last year to help vets with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"You always hear there is 125, 135 veterans a day that take their own life," Mike said. "They commit suicide and that's just the tip of the iceberg."

Mike knows what he is talking about. He suffers from PTSD. He was a Marine recon specialist during the Vietnam War.

"I'm so glad to have been in the Marine Corps and serve my country," he said. "The healing power of music is fantastic. It's unbelievable.

"When he's not feeling good, it lifts him up," Irene added. "It puts him in places it makes him happy and so I do believe in the power of music for healing."

Mike tapes the broadcast for a Rochester Radio Station. The program is also streamed on the Tune In Radio app.

"People take the time to listen to our show. It's like one of the highlights of their week. It's when they have cocktails and they listen to music and I really think it does help people," explained Irene.

Mike and Irene are thankful to have the chance to change the lives of veterans with the healing sound of music.

Anyone anywhere can listen to "Cup of Joe Radio" using the tunein.com app. It airs from Rochester Free Radio at 4 p.m. Fridays. It also airs on Wreaths Across America Radio at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fridays.