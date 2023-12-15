Expand / Collapse search

Here’s what’s been canceled, rescheduled ahead of severe weather threat this weekend

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Bay Area has the potential to see tropical storm-like conditions this weekend and the following events across the Bay Area have been canceled or rescheduled.

  • Treasure Island Boat Parade- Rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.
  • 15th Annual Joy of Giving Celebration-Rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23
  • Cypress Gardens Water Ski show- Rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.
  • Indian Rocks Beach Lighted Boat Parade – Canceled
  • Keel Farms Christmas Wine Run 5K- Canceled
  • Largo Old Fashioned Christmas Parade - Canceled
  • Safety Harbor Holiday Nights – Canceled
  • Third Saturday Indie Faire: Holiday Edition – Canceled