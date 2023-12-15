Here’s what’s been canceled, rescheduled ahead of severe weather threat this weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The Bay Area has the potential to see tropical storm-like conditions this weekend and the following events across the Bay Area have been canceled or rescheduled.
- Treasure Island Boat Parade- Rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.
- 15th Annual Joy of Giving Celebration-Rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23
- Cypress Gardens Water Ski show- Rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.
- Indian Rocks Beach Lighted Boat Parade – Canceled
- Keel Farms Christmas Wine Run 5K- Canceled
- Largo Old Fashioned Christmas Parade - Canceled
- Safety Harbor Holiday Nights – Canceled
- Third Saturday Indie Faire: Holiday Edition – Canceled