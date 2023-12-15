Tropical storm-like conditions possible as severe storms move into Bay Area this weekend

The Bay Area is bracing for the threat of severe weather this weekend.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says lightning and storms are returning to the Bay Area this weekend.

She says the area can expect to get a few inches of rain, which is unusual for December.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the free FOX 13 News app for Live SkyTower Radar, forecast videos, and more weather coverage

According to Mills, the storm system will be almost tropical in nature as it dives into the Gulf of Mexico and taps into some of the tropical moisture.

Wind gusts will reach 40 miles an hour on Saturday.

Heavy downpours are likely in the Bay Area on Saturday and into Sunday.

READ: Here’s what’s been canceled, rescheduled ahead of severe weather threat this weekend

Mills says while we may see a few showers on Saturday morning, the bulk of the rain will fall in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to Mills, the rain will be heavy and residents will not have a break from the showers or the wind once they fire up in the afternoon.

A coastal flood watch from the panhandle through Southwest Florida will be in effect Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon as water levels rise 2–4 inches above normal.

READ: Bay Area braces for severe weather conditions amid Hurricane Idalia restoration projects

Mills says wind gusts may be strong on Friday, but on Saturday around 6 p.m. the Bay Area could see wind gusts around 40 miles an hour. Those strong winds are expected to whip the water on to the coast through Sunday afternoon.

According to Mills, the storms will move out of the Bay Area on Sunday morning.