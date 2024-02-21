Rays' Pepiot, DeLuca ready to show return on Glasnow trade

Ryan Pepiot knew there was a chance.

"I found out some rumors a couple of days before it went through. I wasn't 100-percent sure what was happening," Pepiot recalled.

The 26-year-old read the trade rumors online and heard whispers behind the scenes.

"It was kind of a long waiting process. I didn't really sleep a lot those few days," Pepiot said.

Pictured: Ryan Pepiot

Ultimately, the news still came as a bit of a surprise to the right-handed pitcher.

"I was with a bunch of my friends at dinner when I got the official call," he remembered. "Everyone was excited for me and just excited for the opportunity to be here."

READ: Manatee County road leading to 'Pirate City' dedicated to star baseball player Roberto Clemente

That call at dinner was to tell Pepiot that the Los Angeles Dodgers were trading him to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot.

"Obviously, I have some big shoes to fill, so I'm going to try my best," said Pepiot.

It was a trade that Rays fans saw coming.

Now, they are learning just what the Rays got in return as Spring Training gives fans a glimpse of their new pitcher.

Pictured: Jonny DeLuca

"I don't think he's got big shoes to fill. I want him to come in and fit in with our group," said Rays manager Kevin Cash.

What Cash and the rest of the coaching staff have seen so far is a promising return on their trade.

"So far he looks outstanding. He has been at the Trop throwing bullpens for a month," Cash said. "He has a lot of power. I think there is a lot of interest for him to get better, and he is motivated, and driven, to get better."

READ: Durant High's Austin White ranks top 10 for 3-pointers

Joining Pepiot in the deal for Glasnow and Margot was outfielder Jonny DeLuca.

"Obviously, there is a lot of excitement," DeLuca said. "I was able to come over with [Pepiot] so that made the transition a little easier knowing someone."

While both DeLuca and Pepiot enter a new clubhouse for the first time, they do some finding comfort knowing they come to a team with a reputation for developing talent.

"I couldn't have picked a better place to come," said Pepiot. "Obviously, I didn't have a say in it, but to get traded here and have the opportunities that are here with the staff that is here, it's great."

Now, these two players get a fresh opportunity on a team that has gained a different reputation over the past few seasons.

"They're winners," said DeLuca. "They go out, play hard, and win."

And it is that type of success that Pepiot and DeLuca hope to experience for themselves first hand.

WATCH FOX 13 News

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter