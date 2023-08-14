Rays place Wander Franco on the Restricted List amid allegations of improper relationship with minor

article

The Tampa Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List amid an investigation into social media posts alleging he had a relationship with a minor.

Franco will take a leave from the club for the duration of their current road trip, which ends on August 20.

On Sunday, online posts went viral that alleged Franco, 22, engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Rays said, "During today's game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence."

Major League Baseball has launched an official investigation into the matter, according to The Athletic.

On Monday the team released a statement saying, " We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation. Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time."

After the news broke, several media outlets reported that Franco denied the allegations during an Instagram Live segment.

The post is no longer available.

Franco earned his first All-Star nod this season.

He started each of the Rays’ past 20 games before Sunday. Tampa Bay faces the Giants on Monday in San Francisco.