Rays take $2.3 billion ballpark pitch to Tampa fans

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays hosted a fan-focused meeting on Wednesday night at a sports bar in Tampa to discuss plans for a new stadium. The team has identified Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus as their preferred location for their $2.3 billion ballpark. The Rays also announced a new deal where fans get $10 to spend on food with every home game ticket in April.



The Tampa Bay Rays took their stadium pitch straight to fans on Wednesday night at The Press Box.

The meeting marked the team’s fourth community engagement session. It’s part of an ongoing effort to gather feedback on a proposed new ballpark and surrounding development.

By the numbers:

The project carries an estimated $2.3 billion price tag. The team is exploring building Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus as their long-term home.

Rays fans packed the sports bar, as baseball returned for MLB Opening Night. Dale Hoffman says the atmosphere reminded him why he enjoys going to games.

"The excitement, hearing the bat hit ball, and enjoying being with friends out at the ballpark," Hoffman said.

Other fans such as Donnie Smith came with questions about how this massive project will move forward.

"Are they going to allow it to come into Hillsborough County," he said. "How do they go through the approval process and what are the next steps?"

The team is aiming to build what it’s calling a "forever home" in Tampa. The proposal includes a mixed-use development surrounding the ballpark.

Sam Hage, another Rays fan, supports keeping the team in the area.

What they're saying:

"We love The Trop, but eventually they have to get a new stadium," he said. "So, hopefully it is here."

Rays CEO Ken Babby led the discussion and fielded questions from the crowd. The session was informal, with Babby buying beers for fans in attendance.

He even acknowledged the team’s past challenges with getting a new stadium deal done.

"There have been many starts, stops and prior attempts," Babby said. "We’re going to make this happen, this is Tampa’s deal, and we’re excited to bring it home."

Why you should care:

The Rays also announced a new promotion aimed at fans. The "First One’s On Us" offer gives $10 in virtual credit per ticket for April home games, which can be used on concessions or merchandise at Tropicana Field.

Babby says Opening Day remains a special moment for the team and its fans.

"Tomorrow is like a holiday, as there’s nothing better than Opening Day," he concluded. "Of course, the only thing better than tomorrow will be on April 6th, back here at Tropicana Field."

What's next:

The Rays open their season on Thursday in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

The team’s next community engagement session is scheduled for April 2nd at Robinson High School.