Detwiler's Farm Market breaks ground on new distribution center

The deals bring shoppers like Greta Belis to Detwiler's Farm Market.

"I like the fresh food and it’s fun and I like the chocolate peanut butter ice cream. I love it," she said.

"The passion I had then was (to) try to make fresh produce affordable for people who don’t have what everyone else has. It’s still my passion," said Henry Detwiler, Sr., CEO of Detwiler's Farm Market.

Detwiler's family launched the business 22 years ago as a roadside stand, selling fruits and vegetables at Sutter Egg Farms off Richardson Road in Sarasota. Seven years later, they opened their first store. Now, there are six locations stretching from Palmetto to Venice.

"We started in a 10x20 tent. We started very humble and used what we had. By God’s goodness to us, we’ve been allowed to grow and serve many, many thousands of people," said Henry, Sr.

Now they’re growing again, with Detwiler's recently breaking ground on a 133,000 square foot distribution center at Florida International Tradeport in Palmetto.

"Our goal is to, when we can, buy in large quantities we believe we are faster, more efficient because we can control it, and we can turn it around and ship to the stores at fast speeds," said Samuel Detwiler.

Samuel Detwiler said it’ll allow for their operations to be under one roof.

"We get our a.m. truck that fills our holes, then we have fresh stuff coming out of fields for our second truck. We don’t want to ever change that. Yes, it does cost a little more, but we know the freshness. I want to eat fresh," said Samuel.

READ: Video: Officials wrangle large alligator seen on path kids walk in Pinellas County: ‘Absolute dinosaur'

With six stores already in the family name, there are talks for even more.

"We have some more growth slated that will be coming out, but we want to control our growth because we are family," said Henry.

Whether you come for the sticky buns, fresh seafood or just to say hi to Henry Detwiler, Detwiler’s Farm Market remains focused on the communities they serve.

READ: Video: Sarasota police officer stops spinning boat, rescues semi-conscious man on board

"We started as a little family, and we keep trying to do more for you," said Henry, Sr.

For more information about Detwiler's Farm Market, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter