Rays vs. Cleveland: Tropicana Field hosting watch parties for playoff series

The Brief Rays fans came out to Tropicana Field to watch Game 3 of the playoff series against Cleveland. Some fans are optimistic that the Rays can turn things around, heading into Game 4. Tropicana Field will host another watch party Friday for Game 4, with tickets available online.



Tampa Bay Rays fans held onto hope Thursday as they came out to Tropicana Field for a playoff watch party.

Fans gather at the Trop

What we know:

The Rays took on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALCS. The game was moved up to 1 p.m. due to weather concerns. A lot of fans went into Game 3 on Thursday feeling optimistic, despite the Rays playing in enemy territory.

"I was here back when we made it in 2020-23," Aiden Zengel said. "That was a great stretch of time, but hopefully this is the year. I have faith. I've had faith since the beginning. People doubted us, but I got faith this year."

The Trop also allowed people with tickets to the watch party to throw the ball around out on the field.

"This is the first time we've been on the field," Meghan Partridge said. "I remember when I was a kid running the bases, so I was so excited that this was the opportunity for us at the watch party. We haven't been able to go to a game yet, so I'm very excited."

The energy picked up once the Rays got on the board, but the afternoon ended in disappointment for the crowd.

What we don't know:

It's not yet clear if the game time for Game 4 on Friday will change.

Optimism for the series

What they're saying:

A lot of fans knew this was going to be a difficult series, but they're hopeful that the Rays can win it.

"I was thinking it was going to be tough," one fan said. "Cleveland's always had our number. It's better than Texas or some of the other ones we faced."

What's next:

Tropicana Field will host another watch party on Friday for Game 4, which is currently set for 6 p.m. The doors are expected to open at 5 p.m.

Fans can secure tickets and find parking information on the Rays' website.