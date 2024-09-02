'Really concerning:' Neighbors react to Largo shooting that injured 12-year-old boy

Days after shots fired in a Largo neighborhood left a 12-year-old boy hurt, neighbors say they quickly learned what happened Friday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Yancy Crowder, 31, grabbed a gun from inside a home on Verona Avenue, then came back outside and fired shots at another 31-year-old man as he drove away.

The man was not hit, but one bullet hit the child, who was standing in a nearby yard.

PREVIOUS: 12-year-old bystander hurt in shooting, man arrested: PCSO

"We were all inside. We just thought it, like, a car hit another car, like how you hear an accident," said Adam Bassett, who lives nearby and heard the shooting. "Really concerning again, like I said, I got kids. I don't want that stuff around here."

The 12-year-old was hit in the shoulder and is recovering.

Deputies said Crowder took off moments after the shooting and was arrested in Pasco County on Saturday.

Mugshot courtesy: Pasco County Jail

When talking with Pinellas County deputies, Crowder admitted to being in the neighborhood on Friday, but denied having a gun or hearing any gunshots.

Crowder faces charges of aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: