'Rebuilding Together' donates 500 hurricane relief kits

Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay has donated 500 hurricane relief kits to around 1,500 people at the Hillsborough County Sportsplex.

Some of the contents of the kits include tarps, cleaning solutions and protective wear, such as glasses and gloves.

"I think people are struggling," said Brandy Canada, the COO of Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay. "I think we have a climate right now in which people can’t afford to purchase these additional items, because they are worried about purchasing food. Food prices are high. They are worried about keeping a roof over their head."

Company officials said this is the third time they have hosted this supply donation in the state of Florida, with 150 kits donated in Lee County and 200 in Pinellas County.

"We have doubled our capacity today. We have lots of volunteers out here from all over," Canada said.

Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay emphasized its commitment to supporting the community during this critical time and ensuring residents have the necessary tools to stay safe.

New locations for supply donations will be announced in the coming weeks.

