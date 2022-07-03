Recall: Sweet onions sold at Publix and GreenWise may be contaminated with Listeria

article

Some Vidalia onions sold at Publix and GreenWise Market were recalled due to potential Listeria contamination.

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia voluntarily recalled select whole Vidalia onions available for sale in Florida between June 22 - 24, 2022.

Shoppers can identify recalled onions by the purchase location PLU 4159 and the brand, Little Bear, on the PLU sticker.

"Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product should be disposed of, and you may return to the place of purchase with a receipt for a refund," said A&M Farms in a statement.

Young children, elderly people or people who have weakened immune symptoms are at greater risk if they become infected with Listeria.

Pregnant women could have miscarriages or stillbirths if infected.

Minor symptoms to look out for if infected include: high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Shoppers can contact the company’s information desk at 1-912-585-2058, M-F, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EDT.

