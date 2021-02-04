Recipe: All-in-one Buffalo wing dip

Buffalo chicken wings are absolutely a Super Bowl staple. But they can be messy and hard to make. So why not combine all those awesome flavors into one easy-to-eat dip?

Consumer reporter Sorboni Banerjee continues her series on how to get the taste of some of your favorite restaurants in your own kitchen.

INGREDIENTS:

3 chicken breasts

4 stalks of celery

A cup or two of your favorite Blue cheese or Ranch dressing – depending how soupy/thick you like

2 blocks of cream cheese

2 cups shredded cheddar and or pepperjack cheese

Your favorite hot sauce (to taste)

INSTRUCTIONS: