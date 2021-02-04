Recipe: All-in-one Buffalo wing dip
TAMPA, Fla. - Buffalo chicken wings are absolutely a Super Bowl staple. But they can be messy and hard to make. So why not combine all those awesome flavors into one easy-to-eat dip?
Consumer reporter Sorboni Banerjee continues her series on how to get the taste of some of your favorite restaurants in your own kitchen.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 chicken breasts
- 4 stalks of celery
- A cup or two of your favorite Blue cheese or Ranch dressing – depending how soupy/thick you like
- 2 blocks of cream cheese
- 2 cups shredded cheddar and or pepperjack cheese
- Your favorite hot sauce (to taste)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Boil and shred the chicken breasts
- Chop up the celery
- Mix celery and chicken with shredded cheese and cream cheese
- Melt and stir on a stove or in microwave ‘til super warm and gooey
- Mix in that hot sauce to the heat you want!
- OMG – you’re done. So easy right? Enjoy with some chips.