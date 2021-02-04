Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: All-in-one Buffalo wing dip

FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Buffalo chicken wings are absolutely a Super Bowl staple. But they can be messy and hard to make.  So why not combine all those awesome flavors into one easy-to-eat dip?

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 chicken breasts
  • 4 stalks of celery
  • A cup or two of your favorite Blue cheese or Ranch dressing – depending how soupy/thick you like 
  • 2 blocks of cream cheese
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar and or pepperjack cheese
  • Your favorite hot sauce (to taste)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Boil and shred the chicken breasts
  2. Chop up the celery
  3. Mix celery and chicken with shredded cheese and cream cheese
  4. Melt and stir on a stove or in microwave ‘til super warm and gooey 
  5. Mix in that hot sauce to the heat you want!
  6. OMG – you’re done. So easy right? Enjoy with some chips.  