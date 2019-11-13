Recipe: 'Blue-collar lunch box' meat loaf sandwich

Mention meat loaf and it probably doesn't rise to the top of the list when it comes to tailgating food. But leave it to Dr. BBQ to come up with a recipe that makes this hearty meal perfect for any pigskin party – just in time for this week’s Steelers-Browns rivalry game on Thursday Night Football.

And if you want to skip the sandwiches, this meat loaf can be the star of any meal. The combination of beef and pork, plus all the spices, make it a delicious dinner any night of the week.

INGREDIENTS:

Meat loaf:

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

2 teaspoons kosher Salt

1 teaspoon Granulated onion

1 teaspoon Granulated garlic

1 teaspoon Chili powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup milk

1 cup Breadcrumbs

½ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

16 slices white bread

1 cup mayo

1 cup ketchup

8 lettuce leaves

16 slices of tomato

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350.

In a large bowl, with your hands, mix together the beef and pork. Add the spices and mix.

Add the eggs and milk and mix well until everything is well distributed. Add the breadcrumbs and mix well until they are incorporated.

Spray a loaf pan with non-stick spray. Place the meat mixture in the loaf pan and push it into the corners to fill them. Smooth out the top.

In a small bowl mix together the ketchup and brown sugar. Spread the ketchup mixture evenly over the top of the meatloaf. Place in the oven and cook for one hour.

Remove and cool in the pan for one hour. Remove the loaf from the pan, wrap it in foil and refrigerated for at least 4 hours or overnight.

To make the sandwiches, Toast the bread and mix the mayo and ketchup together. Spread a thin layer of the mayo mixture on one side of all of the toast. Top half the slices of toast with a lettuce leaf, then with a couple slices of meatloaf. Top with a couple slices of tomato and the top piece of toast.

Cut each sandwich in half, then wrap in parchment paper.

Serve with a small bag of chips and a cookie.

Makes about 8 sandwiches.

