Recipe: Brittany Rainey's iced sugar cookies

There's nothing that says holidays like a classic sugar cookie decorated with icing, jimmies, nonpareils, and coarse sugar.

Making sugar cookies at Christmas is one of Meteorologist Brittany Rainey's fondest memories.

Decorated Sugar Cookies recipe:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter

1 1/2 cup sifted confectioners sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 1/2 cups sifted flour

1 tsp. Baking soda

1 tsp. Cream of tartar

1/4 tsp. Salt

Preheat oven 400º

Cream butter, add sugar gradually, cream until fluffy.

Add unbeaten egg and vanilla. Beat well.

Sift together dry ingredients.

Blend dry ingredients with the creamed mixture until it forms a smooth dough. Refrigerate 1 hour.

Roll out onto a lightly floured surface, a quarter-inch thick. Cut shapes using cookie cutters.

*Tip: Combine scraps into a ball and refrigerate for 10 minutes before re-rolling

Bake on ungreased cookie sheet for 6 minutes.

Buttercream frosting:

1 lb confectioners sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup butter

3-4 tbsp milk

Blend ingredients until smooth. Separate into bowls and add food coloring, as desired.