Recipe: 'Buc Bombs' meatball snack

Snacks that won’t break the bank

Sorboni demonstrates how to make Mac &amp; cheese breadsticks and 'Buc Bombs' meatball snacks.

Time to save with Sorboni on your Super Bowl snacks!

This week, she’s cooking up some hearty hand-held comfort food that will fill up your crew without emptying your wallet.

INGREDIENTS: 

  • 2 cans of flaky layers buttermilk biscuits
  • 10 frozen cooked Italian style meatballs
  • 2/3 mozzarella string cheese sticks
  • Grated parmesan
  • Italian seasoning
  • Garlic powder
  • 1 cup favorite marinara sauce

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Separate the dough into 10 biscuits
  2. Cut the meatballs in half and place cut side up along with 2 string cheese pieces in the dough and wrap the dough around it in a ball. Place seam side down in a single layer.
  3. Sprinkle the top with parmesan and season and garlic powder to taste!
  4. Bake for 20-25 minutes until toasty golden brown and no goopy dough in the center.
  5. Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping.

Serves: 20

Prep: 15 minutes

Total: 40 minutes
 