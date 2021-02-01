Recipe: 'Buc Bombs' meatball snack
Time to save with Sorboni on your Super Bowl snacks!
This week, she’s cooking up some hearty hand-held comfort food that will fill up your crew without emptying your wallet.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cans of flaky layers buttermilk biscuits
- 10 frozen cooked Italian style meatballs
- 2/3 mozzarella string cheese sticks
- Grated parmesan
- Italian seasoning
- Garlic powder
- 1 cup favorite marinara sauce
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Separate the dough into 10 biscuits
- Cut the meatballs in half and place cut side up along with 2 string cheese pieces in the dough and wrap the dough around it in a ball. Place seam side down in a single layer.
- Sprinkle the top with parmesan and season and garlic powder to taste!
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until toasty golden brown and no goopy dough in the center.
- Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping.
Serves: 20
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 40 minutes