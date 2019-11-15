Recipe: Captain Dylan’s Grilled Mangrove Snapper

article

Catching, cleaning and cooking up a fresh catch doesn’t need to intimidating.

This grilled fish recipe is packed with flavor. Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina in Madeira Beach teamed up with Vanessa to come up with this delicious grilled mangrove snapper recipe.

This one is a full meal. Hubbard brought the fresh catch and Vanessa brought the sides.

The recipe is below; watch the video above for tips – and, of course, the taste test.

GRILLED MANGROVE SNAPPER

INGREDIENTS

- Mangrove snapper

- Mayonnaise, enough to thinly coat each side of the fillet

- Garlic powder, enough to thinly coat each side of the fillet

- Onion powder, enough to thinly coat each side of the fillet

- Garlic Salt, enough to thinly coat each side of the fillet

- Everglades seasoning, enough to thinly coat each side of the fillet

- Salt and black pepper, to taste

Advertisement

Note: For the seasonings, there are no specific measurements given. It varies based on size of your catch.

INSTRUCTIONS



1) Preheat grill. If you have a thermometer on the grill, you'll shoot for around 350°F.

2) Coat one side of the fillet with mayonnaise. Thinly sprinkle all seasonings on that side. Flip the fish and repeat the process.

3) Place fish on the grill. Cook for about 1 to 2 minutes. Once the edges of the fillet starts to turn opaque, use a spatula to gently flip the fish.

4) Close the lid of the grill and cook for roughly another 3 minutes. The fish is done when it's opaque and all the translucence is gone.

APPLE BROCCOLI SLAW WITH HONEY MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

INGREDIENTS



Slaw

- 12 oz. bag of broccoli slaw

- 1 Honeycrisp apple, julienned

- ½ cup chopped green scallions

Dressing

- 1/3 cup. honey

- ¼ cup cider vinegar

- 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

- 4 tbsp. light olive oil

- Salt and pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

1) Whisk together dressing ingredients and place in bottom of a large salad or mixing bowl.

2) Add your mixed dressing in the bottom of the bowl. Add your slaw ingredients and toss. Let slaw chill in the fridge for 15 minutes.

MUSHROOM AND WILD RICE PILAF

INGREDIENTS

- ½ sweet yellow onion, thinly sliced

- 6 cloves garlic, minced

- 8 oz. mushrooms, chopped

- 1 tbsp. olive oil

- 2 tbsp. butter

- Salt and pepper, to taste

- 5 cups chicken broth

- 1/3 cup sherry

- 2 ½ cups wild rice

- ½ cup fresh basil, chopped