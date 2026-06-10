Recipe: Double-fried crispy wings

If you're looking for restaurant-quality chicken wings with an extra-crispy crunch, Chef Terrell Manning says the secret key is a double-fry technique combined with a buttermilk marinade and cornstarch coating.

This recipe yields approximately 4–6 appetizer portions.

What You'll Need:

Wings

3 pounds of chicken wings, split with tips removed

Oil for frying

Marinade

2 cups buttermilk

3 large eggs

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

1 cup cornstarch

3 tablespoons Chef's Secret Seasoning

1 tablespoon hot sauce

Dredge

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cornstarch

½ cup breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons Chef's Secret Seasoning

Finishing Seasoning

1 tablespoon Chef's Secret Seasoning

Prepare the marinade

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together:

Buttermilk

Eggs

Breadcrumbs

Cornstarch

Chef's Secret Seasoning

Hot sauce

Add the chicken wings and mix thoroughly until fully coated.

Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours. For best results, marinate overnight.

Make the dredge

In a separate bowl, combine:

Flour

Cornstarch

Chef's Secret Seasoning

Mix until evenly incorporated.

Bread the wings

Remove wings from the marinade. Allow excess marinade to drip off. Toss wings in the seasoned dredge. Press the flour mixture firmly onto each wing to create texture. Place wings on a wire rack and let rest for 10 minutes before frying.

First fry: Cook the wings

Heat frying oil to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

Working in batches, fry wings for 6 to 8 minutes until cooked through but still lightly colored.

Remove the wings and allow them to rest for 5 to 10 minutes.

Second fry: Create the crispy crust

Increase oil temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Return wings to the fryer and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes until deeply golden brown and crispy.

Remove and drain on a wire rack.

Finish and serve

While the wings are still hot, sprinkle with:

1 tablespoon Chef's Secret Seasoning

Toss gently until evenly coated.

Chef's note

The secret is the double fry. The first fry cooks the wing and renders the fat under the skin. The second fry creates the signature shatteringly crisp crust. The cornstarch in both the marinade and dredge gives the wings a light, crunchy texture that stays crispy long after they leave the fryer.