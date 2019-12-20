Recipe: Eggnog Bread Pudding

article

INGREDIENTS:

6 to 10 cups cubed, bread (French bread or other white bread)

chopped walnuts

4 eggs

2 cups prepared eggnog

2 cups cream (half and half or heavy whipping cream)

1/4 cup sugar

4 tablespoons butter, melted and slightly cooled

BRANDY SAUCE:

Equal Parts

butter, sugar, cream and then brandy (to taste)

1 stick of butter

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of cream

1/4 cup of brandy

TOPPING:

Bananas

Sugar



INSTRUCTIONS

Generously grease a medium-sized baking pan with softened butter (or spray with nonstick cooking spray).

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar together. Blend in the eggnog and cream until well combined. Set aside.

Combine bread cubes and chopped walnuts (amount to taste) in a bowl and toss.

Stir in the custard mix into the bread cubes until all of the bread is fully soaked with the eggnog mixture. Allow 20 minutes to soak in fully.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and press it in firmly.

Bake in the oven on 350 for about 30 minutes. When the appearance is set, use a knife inserted into the center. It's done if the knife comes out clean.

While waiting on the pudding to bake, prepare the brandy sauce.

In a small saucepan set over medium-high heat, slowly melt the butter and sugar together. Add the cream and whisk together. Simmer for 5-7 minutes until the mixture is reduced and thickened. Remove from heat and add brandy.

Mix thoroughly. Allow the sauce to slightly cool and serve it warm over scoops of bread pudding.

Garnish with fresh berries if desired.

Brulee the bananas for the topping.

Evenly half the bananas and drizzle sugar over top. Carmelize the sugar with a torch OR place in the oven set to Broil at 375. Remove from the oven when the sugar is melted and brown.

