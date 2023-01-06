Recipe: Greek-style chicken and potatoes

article

With all eyes on Tarpon Springs for the annual Epiphany celebration, it's also a magnifying glass for the Greek culture.

If there is one thing that represents heritage, it's the food. In fact, the Mediterranean diet is beneficial for many, doctors say.

According to the Mayor Clinic, plant-based foods are the foundation of the diet with fish, seafood, dairy and poultry included in moderation. Over the past few decades, studies showed the Mediterranean diet helps prevent heart disease and stroke.

Closer to home, there are plenty of restaurants locally that expose this diet to locals. For one, Sofia's Greek Grill is an option. To get into the cuisine, their chef offered up a Greek-style chicken and potatoes recipe that you can make at home.

RELATED: Annual Epiphany celebration and cross dive returns to Tarpon Springs for 117th year

Ingredients



1 whole chicken

4 medium-sized Idaho potatoes

33oz jar of tender artichoke hearts

2 lemons

1 stick of butter

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 cup water

Seasonings: Salt, black pepper, garlic, and oregano

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut chicken in half and rinse. Wash potatoes and cut them in quarters. Arrange in baking dish. Add one cup of water. Squeeze lemon on chicken and potatoes. Drizzle olive oil on chicken and potatoes. Add spices – oregano first. Cut butter into pieces and divide evenly on chicken and potatoes. Bake for 90 minutes. Add drained artichokes during the last 20 minutes of baking. Enjoy!