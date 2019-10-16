Recipe: Green chile brisket breakfast burrito

Kansas City has its own unique style of barbecue, and Denver’s gaining a reputation for having great Mexican food. So to pay tribute to this week’s Chiefs-Broncos matchup on Thursday night football, Dr. BBQ dreamed up a recipe that gives you an “egg-citing” taste of both cities.

If you're not up for brisket in your burrito, Dr. BBQ says steak is a great substitute and you can always fall back on traditional breakfast staples like bacon and sausage.

INGREDIENTS:

4 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 cup chopped smoked brisket

1 small can diced green chiles, drained

8 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 large burrito tortillas

Chunky salsa

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally for 2 to 3 minutes until the onion is soft.

Add the brisket and green chiles and continue cooking another 2 to 3 minutes until the brisket is heated through.

Add the eggs and cook, stirring often until the eggs begin to set. Add the cheese and continue cooking and stirring until the eggs are done.

Remove from the heat and set aside.

Warm the tortillas quickly in the oven or another skillet. Place a quarter of the egg mixture on a tortilla and roll up, tucking the ends in to make a burrito. Repeat until all of the burritos are made.

If you’re talking these to the game, wrap them in foil and place in a small pre-warmed cooler.

Serve with salsa on the side for dipping.

Makes four servings.

