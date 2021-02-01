Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Mac & cheese breadsticks

Snacks that won’t break the bank

Sorboni demonstrates how to make Mac &amp; cheese breadsticks and 'Buc Bombs' meatball snacks.

Time to save with Sorboni on your Super Bowl snacks!

This week, she’s cooking up some hearty hand-held comfort food that will fill up your crew without emptying your wallet.

INGREDIENTS: 

  • Frozen Mac and Cheese (family size)
  • Pre-made pizza crust
  • Parmesan cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Take out the mac and cheese to slightly soften for about 10 minutes. Slice it into long rectangles (roughly 15).
  2. Cut the pizza dough into long vertical strips and twist it around the mac and cheese rectangles so they’re completely covered (and it kind of looks like a twisty braid around it) .
  3. Sprinkle with parmesan and whatever seasoning you like. I used cracked pepper and adobe seasoning.
  4. Bake it in the oven for 20 minutes at 375 degrees.
  5. Time to carb load. Enjoy! Eat up!

Servings: 15
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
 