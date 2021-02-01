Recipe: Mac & cheese breadsticks
Time to save with Sorboni on your Super Bowl snacks!
This week, she’s cooking up some hearty hand-held comfort food that will fill up your crew without emptying your wallet.
INGREDIENTS:
- Frozen Mac and Cheese (family size)
- Pre-made pizza crust
- Parmesan cheese
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Take out the mac and cheese to slightly soften for about 10 minutes. Slice it into long rectangles (roughly 15).
- Cut the pizza dough into long vertical strips and twist it around the mac and cheese rectangles so they’re completely covered (and it kind of looks like a twisty braid around it) .
- Sprinkle with parmesan and whatever seasoning you like. I used cracked pepper and adobe seasoning.
- Bake it in the oven for 20 minutes at 375 degrees.
- Time to carb load. Enjoy! Eat up!
Servings: 15
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes