Taste of TNF recipe: Salmon tacos with pineapple
article
A feast of football is planned for Thursday nights this season on FOX, and when you have a feast, you need great food.
Where you have great food, you usually can find Dr. BBQ. For the matchup between the Rams and Seahawks, he’s grilling up a twist on two traditional dishes familiar those cities: salmon and tacos.
Dr. BBQ says to remember to grill the pineapple; it really kicks up the sweetness and the flavor. If you’re not a fan of salmon, you can always grill up your favorite fish to add to the taco.
Ingredients
Makes 8 tacos
- Salsa
- Two ¾" slabs fresh pineapple
- ½ medium yellow onion, cut into small dice
- 2 roma tomatoes, seeded and cut into small dice
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and cut into small dice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- Juice of ½ lime
- Salt and pepper
- 12 ounces salmon filets cut into 2-3 pieces
- Olive oil
- 8 corn tortillas
Directions
- Prepare the grill to cook direct over medium high heat.
- Grill the pineapple slices, flipping often until they are charred on both sides.
- In a medium bowl combine the onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.
- When the pineapple has cooled, remove the rind, and cut the flesh into medium dice. Add to the salsa and mix well. Set aside.
- Brush the salmon lightly with olive oil, then season with salt and pepper.
- Grill, flipping often until golden brown and cooked just until the white fat is coming to the surface, about 8 to 10 minutes.
- Remove the salmon to a plate and set aside.
- Stir the salsa and taste it. Add salt and pepper if desired.
- Quickly warm the tortillas on the grill flipping them often just until warm.
- Break up the salmon into flakes and divide among the tortillas.
- Top each with a spoonful of the salsa and serve immediately.