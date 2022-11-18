Recovery efforts become grueling for business owners, residents, 7 weeks after Hurricane Ian

The strength of those who live in North Port can be felt daily.

"I’m so happy to say that I’m here because I really thought my headstone would read September 28, 2022," said Cins Rough Surface.

A hurricane proof food pantry, became the spot where Cins Rough Surface and her father sheltered in place.

"I just grabbed my dad’s hand. We just sat there with each other and hoped for the best," she said.

Around their North Port Home, the howl of wind could be heard and felt.

"The foundation just kind of broke apart kind of like a ginger bread house, it just starting coming apart at the seams," she said.

When it was safe to come out, they discovered gaping holes in the roof. Their Florida room was gone.

"Everyday I’m dealing with something hurricane, and sometimes it does wear on me, but I just have to remember I’m alive and I’m so happy to be here," she said.

Across North Port, blue tarps have become a familiar sight. Home and business owners are working to rebuild.

"We opened the door. We were just devastated our hearts just sank. When we saw the ceiling had fallen through all the water all the debris. We just couldn’t believe it," said Darli Iakovleva.

Off Price Boulevard the sound of music and dancers has been replaced by the low hum of dehumidifiers at Classical Ballet Academy.

"This is everything for us. This was something for our family. A new beginning. A new journey of becoming teachers after our professional dance career, it’s really a passion project and very close to our heart," said Iakovleva.

Five months ago Darli Iakovleva and her husband opened their first studio. It was a dream for the pair of professional dancers, turned teachers. Now classes are on hold.

"The hardest part was the water damage. That created all the damage to the ceiling and the walls and you know mold and everything else that comes along with it," she said.

As they wait for repairs the Gallery of North Port offered them a space to practice.

They will perform two shows of "The Nutcracker" for the community.

"We are definitely going to keep going. We’ve had so much support for all our parents and the community," said Iakovleva.

They are one of so many dealing with the same struggle. Within hours of Hurricane Ian passing, the city set up a phone line for residents. They answered questions and worked to support residents.

The line transitioned into checking on all of the city’s businesses.

"This has been team work, and you can hear people get excited when they reach someone and they have a need or a problem and we can solve that problem sometimes," said Mel Thomas the Economic Development Manager for North Port.

Recovery will continue, but last months in the last.

"All the insulation was on the floor," said Jordan Wong.

Jordan Wong owns Showcase Strength and Fitness. He remains temporarily sidelined.

"The way that I see it is we are able to rebuild and we still have it," said Wong.

The strength and determination of those impacted will far outlast Hurricane Ian’s devastating power.

"There’s only one way to do it. You can let it win or you just come back and do it better," said Wong.

Classical Ballet Academy will be performing The Nutcracker at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday December 3rd at the North Port Public Library.

The public is invited to attend.