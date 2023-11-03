TGH, USF residency program hopes to recruit anesthesiologists and keep them in the Bay Area

Anesthesiologists hold important roles when patients go in for surgery, but places to train them are in short supply, bringing more attention a new residency program announced in Tampa.

The University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital are recruiting for its summer 2024 inaugural class of a new anesthesiology residency program, which would be a first in Tampa.

"We're looking at 12 positions per year. It's a four-year program. So, the total complement size will be 48 once we're finished. But of course, that will take four years from now to get there," said Dr. John Hodgson, the program director at TGH’s department of anesthesiology and program director for USF/TGH anesthesiology residency program.

READ: Bay Area non-profit, USF launch program to help recruit tech startups for health care innovation

Going into a hospital for surgery can be scary. When a patient is put to sleep, their life is in the hands of an anesthesiologist.

"We have very few precious moments to earn a patient's trust in the preoperative phase. And then we take patients back for what can often be sometimes the scariest and most important day of their lives," said Hodgson. "We do a lot of this while they're asleep, so they place their complete and total trust in us. It's very important that we take this trust very seriously and not for granted and make sure that we impress that upon our trainees when they come with us."

The new residency program will add to the residency program shortage, and it will help feed the growing demand for medical professionals.

MORE: Lakeland Regional Health ranked second busiest emergency room in the country: Report

"Anesthesiologists, in particular, are in very dire need and in short supply. We see this in Tampa, we see this in Florida, we see this across the country," said Hodgson.

An anesthesiology residency gives medical school graduates options and a chance to stay in the area.

"I think it's going to be very helpful because really, until now, especially for our graduates from USF and any medical schools, even local to Tampa, there really hasn't been a training platform or a training program for them in anesthesiology," he said.

Students train with several local hospitals through USF’s 70 programs, all to help the region’s workforce. So, adding anesthesiology makes a statement.

"It's a very big deal. This is really part of the growth story that is Tampa Bay," said Hodgson. "The national trends, right now, is roughly 10% of medical school graduates are interested in pursuing a career in anesthesiology. And quite frankly, there just aren't enough training spots for them, and there was nothing in Tampa until now."

Dr. Hodgson said the residency program fits right in the middle of the medical training timeline, and their first class of residents will start in about eight months. So far, he said there’s been a lot of interest so far from people wanting to join.