Red Cross asking for community assistance on 'Giving Day'

Whether it’s a house fire or a hurricane, the Red Cross helps someone affected by a disaster every 8 minutes in the U.S., the organization says.

Today -- which marks the 7th annual Red Cross Giving Day -- you can help them make sure families don’t face those tragedies alone.

Landmarks and buildings across the U.S. and in Tampa – including the downtown bridges – are being lit up in red to recognize the humanitarian mission.

Those interested can join the effort by making a donation to the Red Cross, becoming a volunteer, taking a class to learn a lifesaving skills or by donating blood.

The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, but over the past year, it hasn’t been able to hold big blood donation rallies due to the pandemic. Therefore, supplies are low, they said.

If you’d like to donate, head over to the Red Cross website.



