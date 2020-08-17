Red Cross needs committed volunteers before a hurricane strikes

The Red Cross is recruiting volunteers who would be available to help in the case of a hurricane.

The American Red Cross of Central Florida said it is in need of people who will be willing and able to volunteer in the face of a natural disaster as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHELTER WORKERS: The Red Cross will continue to open evacuation centers and traditional post-storm shelters at the request of emergency management and in coordination with local public health authorities. To help keep people safe in the COVID-19 environment, we have put in place additional precautions and developed special training for our workforce.

HEALTH SERVICES SUPPORT: Due to the pandemic, there is also a special need for registered nurses (RNs) and other medical professionals with active, current and unencumbered licenses. Should congregate shelters open, disaster health volunteers would be needed to help screen and assess people’s health.

Prospective volunteers should review CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult their health care provider and follow local guidance. Individuals interested in helping provide service to the community this hurricane season can get started at www.redcross.org/VolunteerToday.