Registration underway for Bay Area Tunnel to Towers events

Registration for Tunnel to Tower events in the Bay Area is now underway.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is on a mission to support military, Gold Star and first responder families.

Right now they are building a community of mortgage-free homes for these families in Land O' Lakes called the Let Us Do Good Village. These homes provide accessible features for wounded veterans and first responders and support for families who have lost a loved one.

Part of the effort to fund this mission and raise awareness comes from Tunnel to Towers events across the country. There are three coming up in the Tampa Bay area.

The first is the Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb on Saturday, October 8 at One City Center in Tampa.

There are 5K run and walks coming up at the Commons in Trinity on Saturday, October 22 and in Downtown Clearwater on Saturday, November 5.

LINK: Click here for information on participating in the Tampa Tower Climb.



LINK: Click here for information on participating in the 5K Run/Walk in Trinity Pasco.



LINK: Click here for information on participating in the 5K Run/Walk in Clearwater.



