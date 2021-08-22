Relief efforts in Haiti continue one week after powerful earthquake

US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater has been down in Haiti for seven days since the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the island.

So far, they have saved 175 people, assisted 202 people who needed help after the quake and have transported 9,500 pounds of disaster and relief supplies, according to a US Coast Guard spokesperson.

The devastation is being felt in Tampa Bay. Jamecia Arestil, who was born in Haiti but lives in Tampa, has family on the island but they are okay. Her husband was in Haiti during the earthquake and fortunately is okay as well. They have been communicating on and off over the past week. Her husband, along with many other Haitians, has been on high alert all week.

"He was saying he was in the streets and then all of a sudden, people just started running, they were saying, oh, it's coming again," Arestil said.

She says things are slowly starting to get better in Haiti because of all the relief efforts. There are nearly 300 people with US Aid and members of the military helping in remote areas of the island.

