Remains of missing man found buried in backyard, 2 suspects arrested for alleged fraud: HCSO

Two people have been arrested after Hillsborough County detectives say they discovered the body of a missing 75-year-old man buried in the backyard of one of the suspects in Valrico.

Remains of a missing man were found buried in the backyard of one of the suspects in Valrico, according to Hillsborough County detectives.

The backstory:

Joseph Romano was reported missing on Jan. 16 and during the investigation, detectives say they saw 45-year-old Joseph Schiliro trying to take Romano's mail from the apartment complex he lived at.

Investigators also say they discovered that large amounts of money were transferred from the victim's accounts to fraudulent accounts linked to Schiliro.

Investigators say the other suspect, 31-year-old Silviano Christman, flew to Tampa from New York on Jan. 3 and was with Schiliro during that time.

On Feb. 13, a search warrant was issued for Schiliro's home, where detectives found dismembered human remains buried in the backyard.

Schiliro was arrested in Pinellas County by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Thursday and Christman was arrested by the New York Police Department Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Charges

Joseph Schiliro

Pre-meditated first-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit pre-meditated first-degree murder

Burglary with battery

Fraudulent use of personally identifiable information of a deceased person

Fraudulent use of personally identifiable information

Money laundering

Exploitation of a disabled adult

Silviano Christman

Pre-meditated first-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit pre-meditated first-degree murder

Burglary with battery

Abuse of a dead body

Fraudulent use of personally identifiable information of a deceased person

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says he is committed to seeing justice through after these unsettling actions.

"The actions of these two men are despicable and deeply disturbing. Through deceit and violence, they exploited and took the life of another individual," said Chronister. "Thanks to the determined efforts of our detectives and law enforcement partners, they are both now behind bars. We remain committed to seeking justice for the victim and his loved ones."

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

