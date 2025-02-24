Trial begins Monday for woman accused of killing cousin in DUI crash

The Brief Jennifer Carvajal will stand trial on a list of charges, including DUI manslaughter. Prosecutors say she was driving 111 mph on I-4 in Plant City in 2021 just before she crashed, killing her 22-year-old cousin. Carvajal, who previously served time for another deadly DUI crash, rejected a plea deal last week.



Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a woman charged with DUI manslaughter in a 2021 crash that killed her cousin in Hillsborough County.

Case against Jennifer Carvajal

The backstory:

In April 2021, a sergeant with the Florida Highway Patrol clocked Jennifer Carvajal at 111 mph on I-4 in Plant City. As the sergeant turned around to pull her over, FHP said her car veered to the right, went airborne and crashed into a car dealership.

Carvajal's 22-year-old cousin was killed and his 22-year-old girlfriend broke both of her legs in the crash, according to authorities.

Carvajal, who was 24 at the time of the crash, was out on probation when the crash happened. She served time in prison for driving drunk, running a red light, and crashing into a Plant City man, killing him, back in 2014.

Last week, prosecutors offered Carvajal a plea deal including a 50-year prison sentence. She countered with 25 years, which the state rejected, setting the stage for her trial.

What's next:

Carvajal faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

