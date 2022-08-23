Remembering Kobe Bryant: Babies born on Aug. 23 got Lakers gear at UCLA Health

article

They may be a little too young to remember, but the newest members of Laker Nation got a sweet care package from UCLA Health.

For the second year in a row, newborns sharing a birthday with Kobe Bryant received cute Laker gear at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers shared adorable photos of literal "Day 1 fans" of the Purple and Gold as the day marked what would have been Bryant's 44th birthday.

In addition to scoring the Purple and Gold swag, the little ones were also presented with a heartwarming note from the Lakers and UCLA Health that read, in part:

"WELCOME TO THE WORLD! One of your family's most special days has landed on one of our organization's most celebrated days. On this year's Kobe Day, here's to your next-generation Lakers fan. They've already got a little of the Mamba Mentality in them."

Below are some of the photos of babies and hospital staff rocking Laker gear:



