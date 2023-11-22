Remembering Rosalynn Carter: How to pay your respects online

article

As the community mourns the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, they will have several chances to say goodbye.

Flags will fly half-staff starting Saturday, and starting on Monday, Mrs. Carter will lie in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

On Tuesday, a tribute service is also planned at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University, and on Wednesday, family and friends will hold a private funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

The Carter Center set up a digital condolence book for you to pay your respects online. To pay respects to the former first lady and her family, click here.