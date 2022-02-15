Nearly 1 in 4 St. Pete renters spend half their income on housing, study shows

A recent study shows rent in St. Petersburg jumped nearly 25% in 2021, making the jump the third-highest increase in the entire country.

The city of St. Petersburg released the data from the study done at the Harvard Kennedy School. It shows that half of the city's renters pay more than 30% of their income toward housing.

Another 11% of homeowners and 23% of renters spend more than half their income on housing.

The mayor’s office says this confirms what they already knew, and now they can put the data to work.

"We definitely need to do something to help struggling renters," said Janelle Irwin Taylor, the Mayor’s communications director. "What that looks like and when it happens is still being determined, but we are aggressively working on it."

Last week Mayor Ken Welch’s office unveiled incentives to help homeowners in the city.

City council struck down the option of rent control because state law preempts local governments.

The city says they are now looking at incentives to keep rates low, and renters themselves -- also more workforce housing.

A group of tenants who are planning a mass demonstration Thursday at 5 p.m. says they want the city government to intervene on behalf of renters, sooner over later.

"We are moving forward with our mass demonstration and remain steadfast there needs to be a housing state of emergency," said Aaron Dietrich, spokesman for The People’s Council of St. Petersburg.