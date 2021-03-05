Rep. Bilirakis hosting pandemic scam forum for seniors

Florida congressman Gus Bilirakis is hosting an online forum on pandemic scam prevention on Friday, March 5.

Officials said the focus is to help seniors and their loved ones. Federal, state and local authorities have reported a huge surge in fraud cases targeting seniors and other vulnerable populations throughout the pandemic.

The free forum will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Zoom link can be found by clicking here.

