Rep. Matt Gaetz sought preemptive pardon from Trump, report says

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz reportedly sought a blanket preemptive pardon from President Donald Trump, according to a report from the New York Times.

The New Times reports that in the final weeks of Trump's presidency, Gaetz privately asked the White House "for blanket pre-emptive pardons for himself and unidentified congressional allies for any crimes they may have committed, according to two people told of the discussions."

The report states that aides told Trump about the request, but it is not clear whether Gaetz discussed it with the president directly.

Gaetz is the subject of a sex trafficking investigation for his alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl. It stems from his friendship with Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg who is charged with sex trafficking a child.

Gaetz has denied any criminal activity and claims it's part of an extortion attempt.

On Friday, Gaetz said he will not resign after reports that the FBI has been investigating him since last summer, in part over whether he broke federal sex-trafficking laws, the Wall Street Journal reports.

"Of course not," Mr. Gaetz reportedly said in a text message Friday about whether he would leave office as pressure mounts. The Wall Street Journal reports that his lawyer also said Mr. Gaetz wouldn’t step down.

Gaetz's communications director has left the office of the Florida Republican amid a federal criminal probe into whether the congressman paid women for sex.