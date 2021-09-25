Report: Florida deputy shot during traffic stop not expected to survive as suspect remains on the run

article

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says Florida Deputy Josh Moyers, 29, who was shot Friday morning during a traffic stop, is not expected to survive, according to FOX 30.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. near Micker Street in the Callahan area of U.S. 301, which is about about 20 miles away from Jacksonville. Deputy Moyers was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with life-threatening injuries.

The station said the sheriff was visibly emotional as he asked the community to pray for Moyer’s family and said the deputy was planning a wedding with his fiancée.

Authorities are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell. He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall.

Authorities say he fled from the shooting scene and should be considered "armed and dangerous." McDowell is also wanted for shooting a Jacksonville Sheriff’s K9 deputy.

There was a second person inside the vehicle with McDowell during the traffic stop. That individual remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to WJXT.

FOX 30 reports that Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Atlantic Beach police are involved in the search for McDowell.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

Advertisement



