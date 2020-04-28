Report: Shaq to pay for funeral of Ocoee High School football player killed in shooting

article

Former Orlando Magic star Shaquille O'Neal is reportedly paying all funeral expenses for a local high school football player who was shot and killed on Saturday.

According to ESPN, O'Neal reached out to the family of 18-year-old Dexter Rentz offering to help.

Police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday on Elese Street. Reportedly, someone rolled up in a car and fired at people in front of a house. Police believe that dozens of shots were fired from a high-capacity weapon.

Rentz was a senior at Ocoee High School and was committed to playing football for the University of Louisville.

RELATED: Teen killed in Orlando shooting was committed to play football for University of Louisville, report says

“I can't hang out no more. I can't tell him I love him no more. I can't talk about football no more,” said Keymarion Turner, a friend of Rentz.

Advertisement

Orlando police have not made any arrests.