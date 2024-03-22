Report sheds light on gas emissions in Tampa

The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (TBRPC) published a report that analyzed the greenhouse gas inventory in four Bay Area counties.

"Clean Air Tampa Bay" is the title of the 103-page report by the TBRPC. And that’s ultimately the project’s goal.

"It's not just an inventory. It's an action plan," TBRPC project manager, Courtney Wright, said.

Wright told FOX 13 this report is the first large scale, regional study of greenhouse gas emissions to be done in Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties.

"Our largest is our energy sector. And the second is transportation," Wright said.

The regional report published last month found residential, commercial, and industrial energy to be responsible for the most greenhouse gas emissions. Numbers show energy represents just over 45% of total emissions.

"It's the production of electricity that is causing the most greenhouse gases in the energy sector," Wright said.

Natural gas is the most used resource as an energy source, according to the report, which is based on 2021 data.

Last year, TECO announced the completion of the Big Bend Modernization Project, which included switching a generating unit from coal to natural gas.

The TBRPC report showed transportation is responsible for 43% of greenhouse gas emissions.

"Obviously, we can see traffic has definitely gotten worse since people moved here," Wright said.

The report’s breakdown shows gas powered vehicles make up 52%. Ten percent comes from aviation fuel.

The TBRPC believes these statistics can help inspire real change, benefiting both residents and the environment.

"If we can be able to start developing more robust transportation across the region, that could open job opportunities for people," Wright said.

This report credited the Bay Area’s trees as working to remove carbon dioxide in the area.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"Something as small as a tree being there is helping us back down on our emissions," Wright said.

The TBRPC is teaming up with three other Florida cities to apply for more grant funding. If awarded, that money will be used to put energy efficient solutions into place, according to Wright.