Reported sinkhole closes portion of Bradenton road

City officials in Bradenton closed down a portion of 14th Street West for a reported sinkhole Monday afternoon, according to authorties.

The Bradenton Police Department said 14th Street West was shut down at the intersection of 17th Avenue West. Barricades are up in the area to keep traffic away from the scene.

A photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed barricades in place as well as crews on scene, but it did not show the sinkhole.

Bradenton's Public Works department is working on repairs in the area. Officials said repairs are expected to be completed by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.