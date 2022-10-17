Reports: 1 of 2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Fort Myers

article

This weekend's Mega Millions Jackpot wasn't one of the largest in history, but it was a big deal for one ticket-holder who bought the lucky numbers in Florida.

Two tickets matching all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball were sold, meaning two winners will split the $502 million prize – the 11th largest in jackpot in the game's history.



One ticket with the numbers 9, 22, 26, 41 and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19 was sold in California.

The second was sold at a location in Florida.

WINK News in Fort Myers reports that winning ticket was sold in Fort Myers, where Hurricane Ian recently devastated many parts of the community.

In addition to the two jackpot wins, there were three tickets sold for the Oct. 14 drawing that matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize.



In total, there were 1,054,198 winning tickets sold across all nine prize tiers.



This was the sixth Mega Millions jackpot won to date this year.