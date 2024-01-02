Reports: Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns amid antisemitism, plagiarism controversies

Harvard president Claudine Gay is expected to resign Tuesday afternoon, according to reports citing unnamed sources.

According to the Ivy League school's newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, Gay's resignation will bring an end to the shortest Harvard presidency in the university's history.

The Boston Globe also reported about Gay's expected resignation, citing sources saying Harvard’s provost, Dr. Alan Garber, will become interim president.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.