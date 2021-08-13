Reports of shooting in Clearwater leads police to woman's body inside car

Police in Clearwater said they found the body of a woman inside a car Friday afternoon.

The Clearwater Police Department said a 911 caller reported a shooting just after 3 p.m. in the area of Otten Street and Weston Drive.

When officers got there, they found the woman inside a car in the 1700 block of Townsend Street. Police did not say if the woman had been shot or if they were able to confirm the reported shooting.

Police said they are still working to identify a suspect. They did not release the woman's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.